The Divine Order

Twincy has a bunch of heady options on Thanskgiving Eve-eve before you start killing brain cells by days of convos (and probably drinks) with your extended fam. Don’t want to waste you time on Batfleck in Justice League? Go see the winner of the Best Actress award winner at Tribeca in The Divine Order, which follows a different type of league out for justice—women on strike in Switzerland in the 70s still trying to get the right to vote. You’ll likely be hearing more about the picture in upcoming months, not because women in the U.S. will need to fight the same battle again, but because it’s Switzerland’s Official Selection for Best Foreign Language Film consideration at the 90th Academy Awards. It’s also through Thursday. 2:20 & 4:40 PM. $7. —Curt Stanski

