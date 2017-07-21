The DegeneraTe Show

Nearly exactly 80 years after the Nazi’s staged their Degenerate Art Show intended to showcase works illustrative of a ‘culture of degeneracy’, over local 40 artists have contributed their own pieces to the Red Garage Studio‘s contemporary resistance response to our political climate. The multi-disciplinary show focuses on the environment, racism, immigration, Native rights, gender equality, Islamophobia, police brutality, militarism, domestic violence, and other important topics that run counter to the actions and directions of the current administration. Friday, 7-10 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Red Garage Studio, 3640 Garfield Ave S, MPLS