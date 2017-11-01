THE DAY PUNK DIED: Ex Nuns + Much Worse + HIVE + No Skin + Blackthorne

Posted on November 1, 2017 at 5:05 am
punk died

*Sigh* Still can’t believe the Triple Rock is closing. Celebrate all the amazingly loud punk/metal/hardcore/crust shows you saw there with tonight’s lineup, it’s as much a snapshot of the venue as it will be a tribute with some of the most ferocious local bands in MPLS + STPL—Ex Nuns, No Skin, Much Worse, the always awesome and intense Blackthorne, and local legends HIVE. Go get kicked in the head in the pit while you can. 8 PM. $5.Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.