The Dakota’s Facebook Live: Jonatha Brooke

If you do recognize the Dan Wilson-esque singer-songwriter Jonatha Brooke, it’s likely from her movie and television soundtrack work (including songs for Disney and Joss Whedon), although it’s her original and covers material (she was even invited by Woodie Guthrie’s daughter to adapt some of the legend’s unreleased music) that has won legions of fans. Before Brooke takes the stage tonight at The Dakota, she’ll talk to (Drinking with) Ian Rans on the club’s Facebook live stream about her incredible and still on-going body of music. 4:30-5 PM. Free. 7 PM. $30-35. —Jennie Donnelley

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; dakotacooks.com