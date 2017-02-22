The Creepshow + Gallows Bound + The Toxenes

It’s a big time psychobilly freakshow tonight at the Uptown VFW! Named “One of the top bands you need to know about” by the Alternative Press, Toronto’s The Creepshow have paid their dues opening for bands like Rancid, The Buzzcocks, Tiger Army, and more, and they’ll be bringing their punk-fueled honky tonk through MPLS with friends Gallows Bound. Icing on the rockabilly cake: Local dangerous dames The Toxenes open the show. 9:30 PM. $8 advance, $10 at the door.Paul Cajun

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org

