The Coathangers + Residuels + Killmama

When the badasses in the The Coathangers first stormed on the scene over a decade ago, their power resided in their ability to craft a crooked hook out of a grimy guitar line, a delightfully crass chorus, or an enticingly ham-fisted drum-and-bass groove. With each successive album, the Atlanta garage punk ensemble has increasingly tempered their brash charm with sharp-witted pop. On Wednesday trio of righteous babes take over the 7th St Entry with the equally exciting and equally loud bands Residuels and Killmama. Congrats, btw, to Jamie S. who won our tix to this show! 7:30 PM. $12 advance, $14 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com