Posted on June 5, 2017 at 8:06 am
Before heading into their big remodel to drop the “micro” from their microcinema name, The Trylon screens The Cinema in Film with that show a love of going to the movies. Tonight and tomorrow catch Matinee, where huckster director Lawrence Woolsey (John Goodman) peddles his irradiated monster film Mant! in Florida during a time of Atomo-Vision & Rumble-Rama, the early woman’s movement, and the Cuban Missle Crisis. 7 & 9 PM. $8.Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org

