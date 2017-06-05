The Cinema In Film: Matinee

Before heading into their big remodel to drop the “micro” from their microcinema name, The Trylon screens The Cinema in Film with that show a love of going to the movies. Tonight and tomorrow catch Matinee, where huckster director Lawrence Woolsey (John Goodman) peddles his irradiated monster film Mant! in Florida during a time of Atomo-Vision & Rumble-Rama, the early woman’s movement, and the Cuban Missle Crisis. 7 & 9 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

