The Booze Brothers: A Boozy Tribute to The Blue Brothers

Crewmen from Copper And Kings, Tattersall Distilling, and Hi-Lo all team up tonight at the throw back diner for “a mission from God”—a Blues Brothers cocktail party! (We could’ve gone a lot of directions there with multitude of famous quotes come from the surprisingly influential flick; We’re partial to everything Aretha Franklin says, actually.) All the Jakes and Elwoods behind the bar will be making themed cocktails, plus the whole place will be playing lots of great music and serving punch on the patio. 7 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Hi-Lo Diner, 4020 E Lake St, MPLS; hi-lo-diner.com