The Bob Show

bob is pop, upside down! Rogue Buddha’s Nicholas Harper handed over curation duties to designer Boxy Mouse and the Northeast gallery that normally features dark arts will be filled with splashes of color and flat forms of pop art for The Bob Show. The showcase includes work from seven artists whose work you’ll likely recognize, from the Grumpy’s poster and AmRep album art of Haze XXL aka Todd Hazelmeyer, to the street art of Wundr and Biafra Inc, illustration and design work of TOOTH of the excellent Who Made Who, and more. There’s even the debut of Boxy Mouse’s trading card machine. We fully expect to see a similar show in one of the larger museums or art centers in a few years from now. Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Hitara

Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave NE, MPLS; roguebuddha.com