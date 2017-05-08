The Birds

Another classic to (re)introduce yourself to on the big screen, the premise of Hitchcock’s iconic The Birds (1963) is of course simple—our gentle feathered friends turn into a deadly aerial army trying to kill Tippi Hedren and the rest of Bodega Bay. But since it’s the horror master at work, the picture is built around a doomed romance, growing suspense, and an angry mother. It’s also the last of this year’s Hitchcock Film Festival. (Also stay for the late cheap showing of Get Out to fill your night with nightmares.) 7 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com