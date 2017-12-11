The Big Heat

You can also take in a true classic: Legendary German director Fritz Lang is mostly known for his early work on silent films like the iconic Metropolis (1927) and his continuation into “sound films” like M (1931), but his transition for American studios also includes some of the most influential works of film noir. Any cinephile—or fan of detective flicks or thrillers in general—will not want to miss the chance tonight and tomorrow to see police drama The Big Heat (1953), where Lang created one of the early noir masterpieces about a hard boiled beat cop taking on the mob. Monday-Tuesday, 7 & 9 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org