Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman championed the solemn, yet intensely human lens that scandinavian art often reflects years before the rise of Lisbeth Salander, Knausgaard’s My Struggle saga, and all those nordic mystery recommendations that nudge your Netflix lineup. Bergman would have turned 100 this year, and to mark the anniversary, the MSP Film Society is showing 16 films from his 40-decade career throughout late May and June. Bergman’s films often squeeze in below the hour and a half mark, making them excellent candidates for a double header afternoon. Films run May 25-June 7 at 4, 7, and 9:30 p.m. most days. $9.50 general admission. —Isabelle Wattenberg

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com