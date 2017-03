The Bent Paddle-palooza!

Duluth’s Bent Paddle makes some of the state’s best beer—which is saying quite a lot here in the land of 10,000 Breweries—and tonight you can get a broad sample of their work without having to go up North. The brewery will bring five beers with them to beer bar Acadia on the West Bank, including our biggest go-to Bent Hop Golden IPA on nitro. 6-9 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Acadia, 329 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; acadiapub.com