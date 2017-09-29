The Bad Plus Bill Frisell 85–95

You’ve all had that dream where you get to perform with the artist whose genius inspired us in the first place, right? Local jazz innovators the Bad Plus surely did: Back in the ’80’s, the then-teenager members of the jazz trio would visit the Walker Art Center to listen to and absorb the sounds of legendary guitarist Bill Frisell. This Friday, the trio convene again at the Walker—years later, perhaps a little taller and with later curfews—to share the stage with Frisell and play songs from his early career. Focusing on Frisell’s classic works promises an evening that is equal parts homage and shared exploration, and it’s a can’t miss show for jazz fans and followers of thoughtful and powerful music. $30-45 nonmembers, $24-36 members. 7 & 9 PM. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org