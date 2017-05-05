The Art of Vodka

The Museum of Russian Art hosts a gallery of vodkas within their fantastic gallery of artworks. The samples come from several different distilleries like Tattersall, Lawless, Twin Spirits, Jewel of Russia, and more, and eateries like Heyday, Chowgirls, and others will provide snacks in the Zakuski tradition of an all-important bite following the vodka shot. We’re surprised this year’s tasting hasn’t sold out yet, so jump on those tickets. Friday, 6-9 PM. $50-65. —Art Humes

Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave, MPLS; tmora.org