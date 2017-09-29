The Action Station: A Brief Overview of the Contemporary American Menu Hotline

What does local Art Pope Andy Sturdevant do after co-hosting an entire month of experiential and informational Common Room public tours? He holes up at The Future, a metaphysical supply shop in our Witch District, and listens to English-language editions of international radio broadcast services’ daily news bulletins and automated food menu hotlines—services where you can call and hear what a restaurant or cafeteria has on the menu that day. Sturdevant will be presenting his findings on the latter menus—the people who read them, their geographic nuances, the beautiful sign-offs and more—on Friday evening and will bring a little bit of their antiquated aesthetic to The Future. Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

The Future Location, 2223 E 35th St, MPLS; thefuturempls.com