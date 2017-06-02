The 5th Annual Twin Cities One-Minute Play Festival

America’s largest and longest running grass roots theatre company, The One-Minute Play Festival assembles dozens and dozens and dozens of rapid fire performances for the stage. Don’t like the play you’re seeing? Wait 60 seconds. And it’s been our experience that many of the ultra-short stories are as entertaining as a full length show, if now more. Saturday, 8 PM, Sunday, 3 PM. —Hitara

History Theater, 30 10th St E, STPL; historytheatre.com