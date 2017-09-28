The 54th James Ford Bell Lecture: Betty Bright

September 28, 2017
Past in Present

Writer, curator, and historian Betty Bright—who helped to start Minnesota Center for Book Arts (MCBA) back in 1985—tonight discusses our evolving relationship with printed books, everything from book arts history to the format’s neurogical context. It’s a can’t miss night for those of us who love thoughtful book events, and there’s a lot of us in Twincy, so reserve your spot at the lecture before you go. 7:30 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave S, MPLS; openbookmn.org

