The 4onthefloor + Tabah

Posted on April 4, 2017 at 8:46 am
4onthefloor

Today is 4/4, which is as close to an official 4onthefloor holiday as you can probably get! We’re sort of surprised there’s still tickets available for the one-two(-three-four) punch of the 4’s bluesy block party rock and local indie scene stalwarts TABAH, who themselves have previously sold out the 7th Entry on their own, but other folks’ mistakes can be your celebratory gain. 8 PM. $15.Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com

