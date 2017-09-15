The 3rd Annual Jerk Off

Look, yes, we were drawn to this event because of its salty name. But to be fair we’re also big fans of Heyday’s food and drank events. Five different chefs enter the Jerk Off . . . Five chefs also leave the kitchen with their best Jamaican and jerk chicken for you and some local “celebrity” judges to vote on, and Heyday will even provide the beans, rice, slaw, and other sides. And, maybe even better tbh, six hometown bartenders will also be competing in a rum punch contest to cool your palate at the same time. Delicious. Sunday, 4 PM. $45 general, $55 VIP early entry. —Art Humes

Heyday, 2700 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; heydayeats.com