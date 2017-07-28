The 2K17 Koochella Classic

As if this weekend didn’t have enough great options, there’s an entire weekend’s-worth of fun just at the 2017 Koochella Classic. First there’s a release party for KOOCH GRABS BACK, a zine about “health and cycling for persons with vaginas” with proceeds benefiting Family Tree Clinic, at Smitten Kitten, where any party is a good time with great vibes. Then on Saturday take to the streets on your bike for a Northeast Alley Cat race that starts at Sociable Cider Werks that’s accessible for regular bicyclists (they’re not always that way), and on Sunday it’s Bingo Brunch at the Red Stag Supperclub. Friday-Sunday. Race $10. —Margeaux Devereaux

Socialbe Cider Werks, 1500 Filmore St NE, MPLS; sociablecider.com