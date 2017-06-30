The 27th Annual Twin Cities Antiquarian & Rare Book Fair

Book fans, prepare to fall in love at the The 27th Annual Twin Cities Antiquarian & Rare Book Fair at the State Fair Grounds. The gathering features over fifty book dealers from across the country offering antiquarian, fine, and rare books, with many of the sellers offer great deals on a variety of wares. Plus there’s short talks from the Quatrefoil Library, the Minneapolis Athenaeum, and Twin Cities Sisters in Crime, MCBA will be printing letterpress keepsake bookmarks for attendees, and many of the various booksellers and partners like Rain Taxi will be talking shop with all the writers and collectors in attendance. (Pro Tip: Get the $1 off coupon from the FB event if you go.) Friday, 3-8 PM. $7. Saturday, 10 AM-4 PM. $5. —Tracy Oxford

Minnesota State Fair Grounds, 1265 Snelling Ave N, STPL; mnstatefair.org