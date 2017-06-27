The 2017 Minnesota Mid-Year in Review Quiz Show

Holy crap, what a year it’s already been! It’s pretty much like: “2016: I can’t wait for this year to end. Next year can’t be worse. 2017: Remember to call your senators and ask them not to kill you.” To both mark this year’s hellish halfway point and to provide some comedic catharsis, The Theater of Public Policy hosts another of its popular quiz shows with a dais of improvisers, actors, comedians, dog owners, and Sen. Scott Dibble. 7 PM. $12. —Peter Armenian

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com