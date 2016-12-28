The 2016 Minnesota Year-in-Review Quiz Show

Pop quiz: Other than Leonard Cohen, can you name all of celebs who have died in 2016? Or even in the last two weeks? (For real, as reader Ross commented, the great coke binge of the 80s is brutal for 2016.) The only thing worse than the reaper’s crop has been the political scene, and that’s going to take some serious comedy to recap. Join The Theater of Public Policy and six highly skilled humorists compete in their knowledge of the last year through music, physicality, and celebrity-delivered puzzles. 6 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com