Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down) + Yowler

Thao is back! Thao Nguyen spent most of her 20s touring, supporting one critically acclaimed album after another, working with a laundry list of vaunted artists including Andrew Bird, Mirah, Laura Viers, and producer Tucker Martine. Thao’s album, We The Common, was described by The New Yorker as “music that makes you move from your bones out…[it’s] keenly intelligent and original” and has even performed on Austin City Limits. (Maybe best of all, to us anyway, she appeared in this super good Funny or Die video with Merrill from the tUnE-yArDs that spoofs Bieber, Skrillex, and Diplo’s hilarious NYTimes video.) Thao makes another stop here in Twincy, this time solo at The Cedar, and she’s joined by Maryn Jones’s distant-sounding synth-heavy project Yowler. 7:30 PM. $20. —Hank Stacks

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org