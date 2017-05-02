TED Cinema Experience: TED Prize Event

Is it your dream to sit amongst the ultra-wealthy audience at the annual TEDtalks conference and listen to the presentations from creative thinkers, innovative scientists, and celebrities? Or you’re maybe just a fan of that flavor of pop science and want watch to catch an evening’s worth of it? St. Anthony Main has been showing the TED Cinema Experience, and tonight they’ve got the TED Prize Event, where Serena Williams, “healthcare warrior” Raj Panjabi, a surprise guest, and other speakers do their thing on the TED stage. 7 PM. $18. —Mary Neil-Stanley

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com