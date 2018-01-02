Teatro El Público: Antigonón, un contingente épico

Coinciding with the big Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950 exhibition, Teatro El Público and their internationally acclaimed production Antigonón, un contingente épico kicks of the always-must-see Out There performance series at the Walker. If you’ve never been to one of the shows, you’re definitely missing out; It’s the best of the best for new and creative work, and Antigonón‘s sharp humor and intense physicality will likely blow you away. Also get tickets to this one early, all shows will likely sell out. Thursday-Saturday, 8 PM. $25. —Margeaux Devereaux

