A very unique show both in its lineup and tucked-away location, Tears of Silver—a power-pop super trio made up of The Posies’ Ken Stringfellow, Mercury Rev’s Jonathan Donahue and Grasshopper, and Midlake’s Jesse Chandler—make a tour stop at Squirrel Haus Arts to play different tunes from their large collection of beloved indie tunes, plus some covers and new tunes. 7 PM. $30-50.Paul Cajun

Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave, MPLS; squirrelhausarts.com

