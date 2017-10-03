Tears of Silver

A very unique show both in its lineup and tucked-away location, Tears of Silver—a power-pop super trio made up of The Posies’ Ken Stringfellow, Mercury Rev’s Jonathan Donahue and Grasshopper, and Midlake’s Jesse Chandler—make a tour stop at Squirrel Haus Arts to play different tunes from their large collection of beloved indie tunes, plus some covers and new tunes. 7 PM. $30-50. —Paul Cajun

Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave, MPLS; squirrelhausarts.com