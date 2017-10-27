TCFF: Nature Boy + Permanent + Closing Night

There’s still time to catch some of the fantastic films at this year’s Twin Cities Film Festival, including a documentary about the greatest pro wrestler of all time, the Nature Boy Ric Flair (with special guest appearances from Jumpin’ Jim Brunzell and Greg Gagne to boot!) and the Rainn Wilson-Patricia Arquette comedy ’80s hairstyle comedy Permanent. And that’s all alongside a few other pictures and the closing party on Saturday afternoon that features an appearance by none other than MPLS’s own Rachel Leigh Cook (She’s All That, Josie & The Pussycats) who stars in a new contemporary rendering of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Various showtimes. —Curt Stanski

Showplace Icon Theaters, 1625 West End Blvd, SLP; showplaceicon.com