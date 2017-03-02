Tattersall Spring Vintage Pop-up

Posted on March 2, 2017 at 5:15 am
tattersall vintage

The snow (from yesterday) is all melting, the days are getting longer, you’re thinking about a fresh new haircut—Spring quickly creeping into the air. Get a wardrobe update at tonight’s pop-up shop populated by vintage from Double Peace Studio, Xanadu Vintage (formerly Rosebud was the Sled), and Invisible Ceremony at Tattersall, where you can peruse the goods while sipping on a dangerously (srsly) delicious drink. 4 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave NE #150, MPLS; tattersalldistilling.com

