The BAND Group transforms Tartuffe, one of the greatest stage comedies of all time set in 17th Century France, into Tart, a timely and still hilarious take set in a present day gay nightclub. Go for the slapstick comedy, rhyming couplets, and drag numbers, stay for the deep examination of hypocrisy in various forms of oppression that’s just as relevant today. June 1st-June 16th, Various showtimes. —Hitara

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com