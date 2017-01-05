Tappings: Mighty Axe Hops

Get a taste of regionally grown hops from Mighty Axe Hops in some new locally brewed beers in both MPLS and St. Easy. At Bad Weather Brewing on the up-and-coming West 7th, try out the light bodied SMaSH Pale Ale, and then at Fair State Brewing in the already up Nordeast, they’ll release their malty crisp Hoplager. 1 PM & 4 PM til close. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Bad Weather Brewing, 414 7th St W, STPL; badweatherbrewery.com

Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave NE, MPLS; fairstate.coop