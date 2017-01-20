Tapping Thanks Obama Winter Rye IPA

Posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:00 am
“It’s a meme. It’s a beer. It’s a meme and a beer. (If you don’t know what a meme is, ask your kids.)” We love Surly Brewing‘s brazen trolling with their new beer’s name, and we’re pretty excited to actually drink the spicy malt beer, too. Head to their big inauguration party Obama sendoff, which goes all day Friday, but really heats up at 9 PM with DJ Shannon Blowtorch. Friday, 11 AM-Midnight. Free.Art Humes

Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com

