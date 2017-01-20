Tapping Thanks Obama Winter Rye IPA
“It’s a meme. It’s a beer. It’s a meme and a beer. (If you don’t know what a meme is, ask your kids.)” We love Surly Brewing‘s brazen trolling with their new beer’s name, and we’re pretty excited to actually drink the spicy malt beer, too. Head to their big
inauguration party Obama sendoff, which goes all day Friday, but really heats up at 9 PM with DJ Shannon Blowtorch. Friday, 11 AM-Midnight. Free. —Art Humes
Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com