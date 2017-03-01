Tape Freaks Presents: March’s Mystery Movie

It drives us nuts when we can’t figure out the monthly Tape Freaks Mystery Movie, so we’ll just have to stop into the Trylon microcinema tonight with you to see which surprise little-heard-of Blacksploitation film they’ve picked. Also, with all the cult film screenings happening in Twincy, these can be some of the deepest cuts, which also can be some of the most fun and most educational in a certain way—film nerds will also want to see some of their other highlights from the problematic-but-empowering genre. 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org