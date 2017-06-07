Tape Freaks Presents: June’s Mystery Movie

The masters of surprise (screenings) go out with a bang before the Trylon summer break to remodel with a selection from the patron saint of schlocky (and buxomy) movies, Roger Corman. Stop into the microcinema tonight to see which mystery movie from the rebel auteur Tape Freaks picked—we’re guessing it’s going to be one you can’t guess from their clues (we can’t), but one you either haven’t seen or need to see again. (Also get tix ahead of time because they often sell out in advance.) 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org