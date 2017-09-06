Tape Freaks Presents: Back To School Mystery Movie

Classes are back in session and you know what that means! Mischief! Mayhem! Murder! We haven’t been able to figure out this month’s Tape Freaks mystery movie from their clues—always a good sign—but whatever schlock-fest film they’ve selected takes places in hallowed halls of education. And if you’re any type of movie fan, you’ll for sure want to go tonight and get in on the swag Tape Freaks will have for sale—throwback notebooks and die cut vinyl stickers of Night of the Creeps, Return to Horror High, Prom Night, and other classics for more decoration, but also previous shirts, buttons, posters and more. 7 PM. $5 suggested donation. —Curt Stanski

Carleton Artist Lofts, 2285 University Ave W, STPL; carletonartistlofts.com