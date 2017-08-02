Tape Freaks Presents: August’s Mystery Movie

Posted on August 2, 2017 at 9:24 am
tape freaks

As many film-loving, non-cabin owning Minnesotans know, the woods are filled with psycho killers, deadly giant wild animals, and at the very least piles and piles of blood thirsty disease-infested ticks! For their mystery movie this month—held at Carleton Artist Lofts while the Trylon remodels—Tape Freaks tap into those forestry horrors for a secret movie set in the woods that’s likely a schlocky gem you either have never seen or must see (since you can’t figure out their clues). Set the trip wire perimeter while you watch! 7 PM. $5 suggested donation.Curt Stanski

Carleton Artist Lofts, 2285 University Ave W, STPL; carletonartistlofts.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.