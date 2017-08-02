Tape Freaks Presents: August’s Mystery Movie

As many film-loving, non-cabin owning Minnesotans know, the woods are filled with psycho killers, deadly giant wild animals, and at the very least piles and piles of blood thirsty disease-infested ticks! For their mystery movie this month—held at Carleton Artist Lofts while the Trylon remodels—Tape Freaks tap into those forestry horrors for a secret movie set in the woods that’s likely a schlocky gem you either have never seen or must see (since you can’t figure out their clues). Set the trip wire perimeter while you watch! 7 PM. $5 suggested donation. —Curt Stanski

Carleton Artist Lofts, 2285 University Ave W, STPL; carletonartistlofts.com