Tape Freaks Presents: April’s Mystery Movie

It drives us nuts when, after they’ve released their clues and we’ve done some educated Googling, we can’t figure out the monthly Tape Freaks Mystery Movie. We’ll just have to stop into the Trylon microcinema tonight with you to see which “remake” flick they’ve picked that’s allegedly better than the original. Tip: These screenings are wildly popular with our wild B-movie scene, so be sure to grab tickets ahead of time if you want to go, and you’ll want to go. 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org