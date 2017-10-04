Tape Freaks Mystery Movie: Tim’s Birthday

We were going to take a break from every month recommending the wildly popular Tape Freaks Mystery Movies, but this month there’s a trilogy of incentives that make it a must see. It’s Tape Freak Tim‘s birthday (expect an even crazier selection), the sequel puts the event is back at the Trylon (now with more and comfier seats so the party won’t sell out), and the story wraps up with the fact we haven’t been able to figure out the mystery from their (not at all helpful) clues. There will be blood, there will be laughs, there will be limited edition prints and free swag! 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org