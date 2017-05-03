Tape Freaks: May Mystery Screening

Posted on May 3, 2017 at 9:51 am
TapeFreaks_MAY_17-01

“Maybe you’ve noticed the influx of “bad” cinema screenings in the Twin Cities lately? Well you have the tenacious groundwork of Theresa and her Trash Film Debauchery-ing to thank for that hotbed of questionable cinema screenings!” We couldn’t agree more with the schlockmeisters at Tape Freaks, who will be dedicating their screening of a surprise film that’s sure to be B-movie mana to Theresa and her continuing legacy of showing terrible must-see motion pictures and helping turn MPLS + STPL into Twincy: FilmTown™. Since we’ve got so many film fans, btw, this will likely sell out, so get tickets ahead of time. Also hear our interview with Theresa and TFD on our podcast7 PM. $5.Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.