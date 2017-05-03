Tape Freaks: May Mystery Screening

“Maybe you’ve noticed the influx of “bad” cinema screenings in the Twin Cities lately? Well you have the tenacious groundwork of Theresa and her Trash Film Debauchery-ing to thank for that hotbed of questionable cinema screenings!” We couldn’t agree more with the schlockmeisters at Tape Freaks, who will be dedicating their screening of a surprise film that’s sure to be B-movie mana to Theresa and her continuing legacy of showing terrible must-see motion pictures and helping turn MPLS + STPL into Twincy: FilmTown™. Since we’ve got so many film fans, btw, this will likely sell out, so get tickets ahead of time. Also hear our interview with Theresa and TFD on our podcast. 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org