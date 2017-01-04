Tape Freaks: Godfrey Ho

We’re definitely on board with this one: For the month of January they’re showing a film from prolific cult filmmaker Godfrey Ho, who’s made tons and tons of crazy, crappy ninja films. But they’re not showing one of his ninja films! And that’s pretty much all we know about about this month’s secret movie—and pretty much all we need to know. Get your tickets ahead of time, these screenings usually sell out. 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org