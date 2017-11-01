Tape Freaks: Canuxploitation

With our current political climate, have you ever entertained the move up to the great northern maple land? Before you make any serious decisions, head to tonight’s Tape Freaks secret screening where they’ll be showcasing one of the great films in the relatively obscure Canuxploitation cannon—films full of hosers that scream Oh, Canada! with their subtle accents and love of the woods. Btw, grab tickets early because these screenings fill up, and you also don’t have to worry about it being (American) cash-only at the box office. 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org