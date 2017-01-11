Tap Takeover: Cosmos Brewing + Muddy Pig

We disagree with the sentiment, which we think is gaining steam, that there’s too many tap rooms and it’s too hard to know which beers to go after. Our readers drink enough good beer that there’s room for both trying new breweries and have a stand-by favorite or two. With that in mind, stop into the Muddy Pig and try out Hugo, MN’s Cosmos Brewing; they’ll be bringing their galactic brews like Planet XPA, Buzzed Aldrin, and 3D hoppy lager for your expanding repitoire. 5 PM. Free. —Art Humes

The Muddy Pig, 162 Dale St N, STPL; themuddypig.com