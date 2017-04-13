Talk: The Threatened Manuscripts of Timbuktu: Saving Sacred Words in a Secular World

How can key pieces of cultural heritages survive in regions in heavy conflict? What more makes up the contents of a West African Islamic library, aside from items like the “luh” memorization board (pictured) currently housed at Mia? What are the differences/similarities between Islam in West Africa with the other Abrahamic religions? Fans of antiquity, scholarship, books, religious studies—or just general cool talks, really—tonight can hear from Charles Stewart, emeritus professor of history at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who recently compiled The Writings of Mauritania and the Western Sahara, an annotated bibliography of 10,000 manuscripts written during the past 350 years by 1,900 authors. $10, $5 My Mia members. —Emily Watson

