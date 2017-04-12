Talk of the Stacks with Andrew McCarthy

You know Andrew McCarthy as the dreamy actor from Pretty in Pink and Weekend at Bernie’s. Or maybe you know him as the editor-at-large at National Geographic Traveler who has also written for The New York Times, and other big deal publications, as well as the unexpected director of big deal shows like Orange is the New Black and Grace and Frankie. (We also love him in “Mannequin”.) Regardless of how you know his work, there’s a 100% chance his Talk of the Stacks appearance at Hennepin Central Library tonight will fill up minutes after the doors open at 6:15. Be sure to get there early (and likely lineup) to get a seat. 7 PM. Free. —John Switcher

Hennepin County Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, MPLS; hclib.org