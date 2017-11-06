Take A Break In The Break Room

Posted on November 6, 2017 at 5:00 am
break room

Most of us sit around all day dreaming of the “recreational destruction” of our prison-like work places, wishing we could go Office Space on a printer or laptop or even someone’s World’s Best Boss mug. Well, keep your day job, The Break Room now has spots open the 1st Monday (today!) and 3rd Saturday of each month to grab and smash all sorts of things, and you can even bring in and bust your own stuff (uh, no, we haven’t seen your mug, sorry). They even offer romantic couples times to pre-screen any potential long-term relationships you might be getting into. Various times. $15-90. —Hank Stacks

The Break Room, 3449 N 2nd St, MPLS; breakroommn.com

