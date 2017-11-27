T2P2 Season Finale: Grocery Stores

“Where have Aldi local grocers gone?” is exactly the kind of incredibly clever line you’ll hear throughout tonight’s finale show of The Theater of Public Policy‘s season. And for tonight’s fascinating topic, the funny wonky T2P2 crew talks food politics with Dan DeBaun, Retail and Restaurant Reporter, Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal. Grab tickets early, many of this season’s shows have filled up early or sold out. 7 PM. $12. —Hank Stacks

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com