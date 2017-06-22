T2P2: Black Guns Matter

It’s going to be an important—and continually relevant—discussion on racial and social justice at tonight’s The Theater of Public Policy, where political junkies will be talk with Hip-Hop artist turned activist Maj Toure and then create on-the-spot improvised comedy. from the discussion Unlike many of his peers, Toure’s approach to activism includes urging people of color to take advantage of their 2nd Amendment rights to safely and legally carry guns. We strongly recommend getting tix to this one advance or showing up to the BLB early, it will fill up fast if it doesn’t sell out ahead of time. 7 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Gavin Tardio

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com