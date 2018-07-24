It’s one of those films that’s just too good to be true, even though it’s true! Iconic French auteur Jean-Luc Godard(!) not only captured The Rolling Stones making “Sympathy for the Devil” in in their prime(!!) (and amazingly Brian Jones’s estrangement from the band), the filmmaker also surrounds the song with current zietgiest of resistance and artistic creativity following the Paris riots in ’68. It’s an incredible snapshot of musical and cultural history, a perfect fit for the Walker’s Summer Heat ’68 series. Wednesday, July 25 & Friday, July 27th. $10. —Curt Stanski

