Symone Smash It at Can Can Wonderland

Posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:15 am
Symone Smash It

We can’t think of a better spot to “experience” the crazy electro-future-pop musical stylings of Symone Smash It than the multifaceted mini-golf art arena of Can Can Wonderland. (Her shows at Galatic Pizza are probably a close second, though.) Find time on Saturday to swing in, play some holes, have some cocktails, and see the neon light spectacle with her other “Smashbot” fans. 8 & 10 PM. Free admission, mini-golf extra.Paul Cajun

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com

