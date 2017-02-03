Symone Smash It at Can Can Wonderland

We can’t think of a better spot to “experience” the crazy electro-future-pop musical stylings of Symone Smash It than the multifaceted mini-golf art arena of Can Can Wonderland. (Her shows at Galatic Pizza are probably a close second, though.) Find time on Saturday to swing in, play some holes, have some cocktails, and see the neon light spectacle with her other “Smashbot” fans. 8 & 10 PM. Free admission, mini-golf extra. —Paul Cajun

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com